THUNDER BAY – NEWS – It was not a courtroom drama as legal counsel for Sylvie Hauth the former Thunder Bay Police Service Chief appeared in Courtroom 105 at the Thunder Bay Courthouse today.

The former Chief of Police was not in court herself this morning.

Counsel and the crown put the matter forward to June 18th.

Hauth’s legal counsel advised the presiding judge that while a “significant amount of disclosure” has been received that the crown advises defense counsel there is more to come.

Hauth faces charges laid by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) including two counts of obstructing justice, one count of breach of trust and one obstruction count.

The next scheduled court appearance will be June 18 2024.