Winnipeg – Weather – Your Winnipeg Monday kicks off the day at the Richardson International Airport under partly cloudy skies with a cool morning temperature.

Sunny St. James will live up to it’s namesake today.

For those looking for a good day for a walk, get those runners on.

As the city transitions into the day, the forecast suggests a notable increase in both sunshine and cloud cover, accompanied by rising winds.

This mix of sun and gusts sets the stage for a day of varied weather, culminating in a warm afternoon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

As of 6:00 AM CDT, the temperature nears 8.5°C with the dew point sitting low at 0.5°C, resulting in a humidity of 57%. Winds from the southeast blow at 19 km/h, expected to strengthen significantly as the day progresses.

The atmospheric pressure is 101.2 kPa and is on an upward trend, indicating improving conditions. Visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers under the partly cloudy sky.

Expected Conditions:

Today: The morning’s partly cloudy skies will give way to mainly sunny conditions, but expect increasing cloudiness by the afternoon. Wind speeds will pick up, shifting from southeast at 20 km/h to a more robust 40 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h around noon.

The high temperature will soar to 22°C, with a UV index of 6, signalling high sun exposure.

Tonight: The sky will remain mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Winds will continue to be strong from the southeast at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The temperature will drop to a mild 12°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Tuesday, May 7: A dynamic mix of sun and clouds in the morning will transition to cloudy skies by noon, accompanied by a few showers. Wind will continue to be a factor, blowing from the east at 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h. The high will be cooler than Monday’s, at 17°C, maintaining a UV index of 6. Nighttime will bring continued cloudiness with a low of 11°C.

Wednesday, May 8: The day will begin with clearing skies, rising to a high of 21°C, offering a pleasant midweek break. The evening will be clear with a low dipping to 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s windy and sunny conditions, consider wearing layers that can be adjusted easily—lightweight and breathable fabrics are ideal, with a stronger layer to counter the wind. Sunglasses and a hat are also recommended for sun protection. As evening temperatures dip and winds remain high, a warmer layer would be advisable.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is known as the “Gateway to the West” and has a reputation for its windy conditions, which can dramatically impact daily weather patterns.