Ontario Provincial Police Investigate Fatal Incident on Lakeshore Drive

THUNDER BAY – News – On the morning of May 5, 2024, a devastating motor vehicle collision occurred on Lakeshore Drive in the Shuniah Municipality, leading to a tragic fatality. Members of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, along with Emergency Medical Services and Fire crews, responded to the scene shortly after 5:00 a.m., where they found a single passenger vehicle ablaze in the eastbound ditch.

The investigation has uncovered that the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it veered off the road.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Thunder Bay, sustained serious injuries and was urgently transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where she was later pronounced dead. The next of kin have been notified of this heartbreaking event.

The OPP North West Region’s Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, along with OPP Collision Reconstructionists, are actively involved in the ongoing investigation. Authorities are appealing to anyone with information about the collision to come forward and contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment.