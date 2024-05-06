Thunder Bay – Weather – From a high of +10c around midnight the temperature fell through the night to a morning start of near freezing.

At the Thunder Bay Airport this morning, residents are experiencing chilly conditions under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures just below the freezing mark.

The day is set to unfold with sun and rising temperatures, promising a milder afternoon as part of a generally sunny start to the week.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

The temperature at 7:00 AM EDT is recorded at -0.9°C with a dew point of -1.5°C, maintaining a high humidity level of 96%. The wind is coming from the west-southwest at a gentle 8 km/h, but the wind chill factor brings it down to feel like -4°C. Visibility is excellent at 32 kilometers, indicating clear air despite the cold.

Expected Conditions:

Today: The skies will remain sunny throughout the day, with the temperature climbing to a pleasant high of 16°C. The UV index is noted at 6, which is high, suggesting that precautions should be taken if spending extended periods outdoors. Tonight: Conditions will stay clear, with winds shifting to the east at 20 km/h before the morning. The overnight low will be a comfortable plus 5°C.

Tuesday, May 7: The day starts sunny but will see increasing cloudiness by late afternoon. Winds will pick up, coming from the east at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The high will slightly decrease to 14°C, alongside a UV index of 7, indicating high sun exposure. The evening brings a 40% chance of showers, with a low of 6°C.

Wednesday, May 8: Expect cloudy skies throughout the day with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will peak at 11°C, cooler compared to earlier in the week. The night will also be cloudy, with continued chances of showers and a low of plus 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given today’s cold start and windy conditions, wearing layered clothing is advisable, starting with thermal layers and topped with a wind-resistant outer layer. As temperatures rise, lighter layers will be more comfortable. With potential showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, carrying a waterproof jacket would be prudent.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay is noted for its dramatic weather shifts, which are quite common in the spring, as the city transitions from the harsh winter conditions typical of northern Ontario.