Ongoing Investigations After South Side Incident

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is actively investigating an assault that occurred in the early hours of Monday on the city’s south side. Officers from the Primary Response Branch responded to a 911 call at an address on the 1100 block of Donald Street East around 3:30 a.m. on May 6, 2024.

The incident resulted in a male being transported to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with injuries reported by police as non-life-threatening. The involvement of the Major Crimes Unit suggests the severity of the case, which remains under active investigation.

As of now, a significant police presence can be observed in the area as investigations continue.

The Thunder Bay Police are reaching out to the public for any information related to the incident. Individuals with any details are encouraged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. Refer to Incident number: TB24018118