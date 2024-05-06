Information contained in this news report relates to issues of violence or trauma, which could be distressing for some individuals. Be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you.

Third Confirmed Murder in Thunder Bay in 2024

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man has been arrested by Thunder Bay Police Service and has been charged with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man on Sunday. This is the third confirmed homicide in Thunder Bay in 2024.

The incident, as first reported on NetNewsLedger, happened at about 2:40 am near Camelot and St. Paul Street in the Waterfront District.

The accused turned himself into police has has a court appearance at the Thunder Bay Court of Justice on Monday.

Once police and first responders arrived on the scene, the injured male was located and transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. He later passed away from his injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit became involved in the ongoing investigation. Their investigation led to the identification of a suspect. The suspect turned himself in to police and has been arrested.

What is Second Degree Murder?

Second Degree Murder: An Explanation from the Criminal Code of Canada

In Canadian law, second degree murder is defined as any murder that does not meet the criteria for first degree murder but still involves the intentional killing of another person.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, murder is categorized into two degrees, with first degree generally involving premeditation or other specific circumstances such as the murder of a police officer or during the commission of another serious crime.

Key Characteristics of Second Degree Murder:

Intentional Killing: The act involves intentionally causing the death of another person, or intentionally causing bodily harm that the perpetrator knows is likely to cause death, and is reckless whether death ensues or not. Lack of Premeditation: Unlike first degree murder, second degree murder does not require the act to be planned and deliberate. The lack of premeditation is what often differentiates second from first degree murder. Absence of Specific Circumstances: It does not occur under circumstances that would categorize it as first degree, such as the killing being committed during the execution of another serious crime (e.g., sexual assault, kidnapping), or the victim being a law enforcement officer.

Legal Implications:

Mandatory Life Sentence: Individuals convicted of second degree murder face a mandatory life sentence. However, the parole eligibility varies and is typically set by the judge at the time of sentencing, ranging between 10 to 25 years.

Indeterminate Nature of Parole Eligibility: The judge has the discretion to set parole eligibility based on the severity of the circumstances and the offender's background.

Thoughts are with the family of the victim.