THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In Thunder Bay, the intersection of crime and justice has become a focal point for residents, revealing deep concerns about the efficiency and accessibility of the local justice system.

As the community grapples with these issues, the role of law enforcement and the capacities of judicial and correctional facilities come under scrutiny.

While it is very simple to point out the problems, it is far harder to come up with real solutions.

One path toward solutions is for local citizens to become more aware of what is happening in the city and in the courts.

The Pressure on Local Law Enforcement

The Thunder Bay Police Service, along with the Nishnawbe Aski Police and the Ontario Provincial Police, is stretched thin managing both crime prevention and law enforcement.

These forces work tirelessly to maintain law and order, yet they face increasing challenges due to systemic issues further down the line in the justice process.

Bottlenecks in the Justice System

A major concern for the community is the capacity of the Thunder Bay District Jail and Correctional Centre, both of which are frequently at or over capacity. This overcrowding poses significant problems, not just in terms of logistics and housing, but also in affecting the timeliness and effectiveness of the judicial process itself.

The construction of a new district jail will likely help but that isn’t available at present. There is also the possibility that hiring the additional correctional will be a problem. The new wing at the jail in Kenora is not open yet as sources tell NetNewsLedger there are not enough corrections officers available.

The Ontario Courts System, notably the courthouse at 125 Brodie St N, is facing similar strain. There are persistent delays in securing courtroom time, contributing to a sluggish process that sees some cases dragging on for up to 40 months from the initial charges being laid. Such delays can compromise the right to a timely trial, an essential component of justice. Those delays also are creating legal hurdles that mean cases must be dismissed. In a Supreme Court of Canada ruling, R v Jordan an 18 month limit is on for cases.

NetNewsLedger has asked Ontario’s Attorney General to answer exactly how many cases are over the 18 month limit and to date we can not get answers.

Public Access to Court Proceedings

One of the pillars of our justice system is maintaining the respect of the system with the citizens.

In an effort to maintain transparency and keep the public informed, court proceedings in Ontario can now be accessed online via platforms like Zoom.

This initiative offers residents of Thunder Bay and beyond a window into the workings of the justice system, providing an opportunity to observe the legal process firsthand. For those interested in following a case, the Thunder Bay Court provides a direct login for public access:

Zoom Link : Thunder Bay Court Live

: Thunder Bay Court Live Meeting ID : 615 6271 9216

: 615 6271 9216 Passcode : 042968

: 042968 Telephone dial-in: 1-855-703-8985 (toll-free)

Courtroom 105 is a very busy place Monday to Friday. You can visit www.ontariocourtdates.ca and get an overview of the cases for the day

Observers can watch the proceedings remotely, ensuring their microphones and cameras are off, thus maintaining court decorum and privacy. Watching court proceedings means being respectful – it is not a spectator sport with a need for your direct commentary.

If you as a citizen are unhappy about how the justice system is working, your task is talking first to your local MPs and MPPs and then if needed up the chain of leadership.

The Way Forward

Addressing these challenges will require concerted efforts from all levels of government to enhance the capacities of judicial and correctional facilities and streamline court processes. Investments in infrastructure, technology, and personnel are critical to ensuring that justice is not only served but done so efficiently and fairly.

As residents of Thunder Bay navigate these complex issues, staying informed and engaged with the local justice system is more crucial than ever. Observing court proceedings can provide valuable insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the system, empowering citizens to advocate for necessary reforms.