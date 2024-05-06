Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake wake to clear skies but chilly conditions this morning, with temperatures just below freezing as recorded at Big Trout Lake Airport.

The day promises gradual warming with clearing skies, offering a pleasant spring day after the morning fog dissipates.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

At 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature stands at -0.8°C with a matching dew point, indicating saturated air and a humidity level of 100%. The wind from the northwest blows gently at 8 km/h, but the wind chill makes it feel more like -4°C. Visibility is moderate at 16 kilometers, likely affected by early morning fog.

Expected Conditions:

Today: The morning’s fog patches will clear early, making way for a mainly cloudy morning that will clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to a comfortable high of 12°C, with a moderate UV index of 5. Tonight: The sky will feature only a few clouds initially, but cloudiness will increase after midnight. The winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h, but the low will dip to minus 1°C, with the wind chill dropping to minus 6 overnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Tuesday, May 7: Morning clouds will clear, though it will be brisk with an early wind chill of minus 6. Winds will shift to the east, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. The high will be slightly cooler than Monday’s, at 11°C, with a higher UV index of 6.

Wednesday, May 8: Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a high reaching 10°C. Nighttime will bring cloudy periods with a stable low of plus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s chilly start, residents should dress in warm layers, especially considering the wind chill. As the day progresses and temperatures rise, lighter layers will become more comfortable. For the upcoming days, maintaining layers that can adjust to changing conditions will be key, especially with variable winds and temperatures.