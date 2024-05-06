Sioux Lookout – Weather – Monday morning in Sioux Lookout starts off on a frosty note with temperatures slightly below freezing at Sioux Lookout Airport.

As you slick out of bed, wash your face, start staring down another Monday, you can look forward to a nice Monday weather wise.

Despite the chill, the skies are mainly clear, providing a promising outlook for a sunny day. With a gradual increase in temperature anticipated throughout the day, residents can expect a comfortable and bright spring day ahead.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

At 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature around Sioux Lookout Airport registers at a chilly -1.1°C, with a dew point almost matching at -1.3°C, indicating a very high humidity of 99%. The wind chill effect makes it feel like -4°C, though actual winds are gentle from the south-southeast at 7 km/h. The barometric pressure is stable at 101.8 kPa and is rising, suggesting improving weather conditions. Visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers, reflecting the mainly clear skies.

Expected Conditions:

Today: The day will progress to be sunny, with winds shifting to the southeast and increasing to 20 km/h by this afternoon. Temperatures are set to reach a high of 19°C, alongside a UV index of 6, which is considered high. Tonight: Conditions remain clear, though winds will persist from the southeast at 20 km/h, becoming light later this evening. Overnight, winds will shift to the east, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. The low will be a comfortable plus 5°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Tuesday, May 7: The day will dawn sunny with eastern winds at 20 km/h, intensifying to 40 km/h and gusting up to 70 km/h by late morning. The high will be slightly warmer at 20°C, with a UV index of 7. The night will bring clouds, cooling down to a low of 6°C.

Wednesday, May 8: A mix of sun and clouds is forecasted with a high of 15°C, slightly cooler compared to previous days. Cloudy periods will continue into the night, with the temperature dropping to a low of plus 4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For the chilly morning, a warm jacket is essential, especially considering the wind chill. As the day warms up, lighter layers are advisable, suitable for 19°C temperatures. For the gusty conditions expected tomorrow, a sturdy jacket would be appropriate to handle the wind.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout is no stranger to weather extremes; it once experienced a record snowfall in May, showcasing the unpredictability of spring weather in northern regions.