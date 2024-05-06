The day in Sault Ste. Marie starts under a blanket of shallow fog with temperatures hovering just below the freezing point. As recorded early this morning at Sault Ste. Marie Airport, the city is set to experience a swift change in weather, transitioning from a frosty dawn to a sunny day. This sudden shift promises to bring much-needed warmth and clear skies to the region.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

As of 6:00 AM EDT, the temperature at Sault Ste. Marie Airport is slightly below freezing at -0.2°C, with a matching dew point which has led to 100% humidity and the presence of shallow fog. Despite the cold, the wind chill is only mildly harsher at -2°C, thanks to light easterly winds blowing at 5 km/h. The pressure is at a healthy 102.0 kPa and rising, indicating improving weather conditions. Visibility remains good at 24 kilometers, suggesting that the fog is not dense.

Expected Conditions:

Today: The fog will clear, making way for sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to rise significantly, reaching a pleasant high of 16°C with a UV index of 7, indicating strong sunlight. Tonight: The clear skies will continue into the night, with temperatures dropping to a low of plus 2°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Tuesday, May 7: The day will start sunny, but expect increasing cloudiness by late afternoon. Winds will pick up, coming from the east at 30 km/h by late morning. The temperature will climb slightly higher than today, with a high of 17°C and maintaining a UV index of 7. By nightfall, clouds will increase, bringing a 40% chance of showers and a low of 7°C.

Wednesday, May 8: Cloud cover will persist, with a 60% chance of showers throughout the day. Highs will cool down to 14°C. The chance of showers continues into the night, with similar cloud cover and a low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today, starting with warmer layers in the morning is advisable due to the chilly start, transitioning to lighter clothing as the day warms up. Sunglasses will be useful under the strong UV rays. As cloudiness increases on Tuesday, carrying a light rain jacket or an umbrella is recommended for potential evening showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Sault Ste. Marie once recorded a rapid temperature drop from 10°C to -12°C within 24 hours? The city’s location near Lake Superior contributes to its dynamic weather patterns, capable of quick and dramatic changes.