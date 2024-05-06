Stay Informed and Safe with New Outdoor Burning Regulations

SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Update – As the spring season unfurls its warmer breezes, Ontario’s Northeast Fire Region has activated its Outdoor Burning Regulations. With the rising temperatures come increased responsibilities, especially concerning outdoor burning practices.

Current Fire Situation

The Northeast Region is currently being marred by two burgeoning wildland fires. The Sudbury 2 (SUD002) and Pembroke 1 (PEM001) fires, both ignited this afternoon and not yet under control, underline the urgency of adherence to safety regulations.

Sudbury 2, raging across 8 hectares near Bannagan Lake, and Pembroke 1, covering 5.7 hectares near Hales Lake, are stark reminders of nature’s unpredictability.

Scheduled Updates and Fire Hazards

Updates on the fire situation will be provided bi-weekly, with the next one due on Thursday, May 9. Despite a reported low to moderate fire hazard across the region, residents are advised to stay vigilant. The unpredictable nature of fire hazards, especially under current conditions, warrants close attention and preparedness.

Adhering to Burning Regulations

The Northeast Fire Region emphasizes the importance of responsible outdoor burning. Proper disposal methods such as composting or using local landfill services for yard waste are encouraged. For those who must burn, strict adherence to the set times—igniting fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguishing them no later than two hours after sunrise—is mandatory. These regulations are vital for preventing the spread of wildland fires.

Reporting Wildland Fires

In the event of spotting a wildland fire, residents north of the French and Mattawa rivers should call 310-FIRE, while those south should dial 9-1-1. Being proactive in reporting can help manage fires before they escalate, protecting both natural landscapes and communities.