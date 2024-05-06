KENORA – WEATHER – A bright and crisp morning at Kenora Airport sets the stage for a sunny day in Kenora and around the Lake of the Woods area. With the temperature starting at a comfortable 7.3°C under mainly clear skies, locals and visitors alike can look forward to enjoying the great outdoors, particularly given the promising weather forecast extending through to midweek.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

As of 5:00 AM CDT, conditions are mainly clear with a temperature of 7.3°C. The dew point is at a low -0.5°C, indicating drier air, and the humidity stands at 58%. A southeast wind blows at 10 km/h, contributing to good visibility of 24 kilometers. The pressure is at 101.6 kPa, though it shows a falling tendency, suggesting possible changes in the weather to come.

Expected Conditions:

Today: The day will be sunny with winds strengthening from the southeast, reaching 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h by late morning. The high for today is expected to reach 21°C, with a UV index of 6, signaling high sun exposure. Tonight: The clear skies continue into the evening, though winds will remain active from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and becoming light later. Overnight, winds will shift to the east, gusting again to 40 km/h, with a warmer low of 12°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Tuesday, May 7: The morning starts sunny but will see increasing cloudiness by early afternoon. Wind directions will shift from the east at 20 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h, and then strengthening from the southeast at 40 km/h, gusting to a vigorous 80 km/h by late morning. Temperatures will match Monday’s high at 21°C, with a UV index rising to 7. The evening will bring cloudy conditions and a 40% chance of showers, cooling down to 8°C.

Wednesday, May 8: The day will be predominantly cloudy with a 30% chance of intermittent showers. The high will be cooler at 16°C. Nighttime will continue with cloudy periods and a similar chance of showers, with the low at a cool plus 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With today’s sunny and breezy conditions, lightweight and breathable clothing is advisable, paired with a windbreaker to handle gusts. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended due to the high UV index. For the changing conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, prepare for potential showers with a waterproof jacket.

Weather Trivia

Did you know Kenora once witnessed a dramatic temperature swing within 24 hours, a testament to the dynamic climate influenced by Lake of the Woods?