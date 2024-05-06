GREENSTONE – WEATHER – Greenstone Geraldton awakens to clear skies and a chilly morning, as reported from Geraldton Airport. With the temperature gently rising from an early 2°C, the day is set to unfold under abundant sunshine, providing an inviting atmosphere for both residents and visitors to enjoy the onset of a warmer day.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

As of 6:00 AM EDT, Geraldton Airport reports clear conditions with the temperature at a brisk 2.0°C. The dew point is near freezing at 0.7°C, contributing to a high humidity level of 91%. A mild west-southwest wind is blowing at 8 km/h, but will pick up pace later in the morning. The barometric pressure is stable at 101.8 kPa. Visibility is somewhat limited at 16 kilometers, likely due to residual moisture in the air.

Expected Conditions:

Today: The day will remain sunny with winds shifting to the west and increasing to 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, before becoming lighter in the afternoon. Expect a significant temperature rise to a high of 20°C, with a UV index rated high at 6. Tonight: Skies will stay clear as the temperature drops to a low of plus 1°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Tuesday, May 7: The day will begin sunny and will see a transition to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. Winds will again become strong from the east, reaching 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. The high will remain steady at 20°C, with another high UV index of 6. The evening will turn cloudy with a nighttime low of plus 4°C.

Wednesday, May 8: Expect a cooler day under cloudy skies with a high of 11°C. The cloudiness will continue into the night, with a 30% chance of showers and a low of plus 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With today’s sunny outlook, light and comfortable clothing is suitable, but consider a wind-resistant layer due to gusty conditions. For the cooler evening and following days, keep a warmer layer handy, especially as clouds gather and temperatures drop.

Weather Trivia

Greenstone Geraldton is known for its rapid weather shifts, which can see temperatures swing dramatically, especially during the transition seasons. Such variability is typical in many Canadian towns where lake influences and northern latitude play significant roles.

informed with our comprehensive three-day forecast featuring changing conditions and temperatures.