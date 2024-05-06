GREATER SUDBURY – WEATHER – Greater Sudbury greets the day with bright, sunny skies and a crisp morning atmosphere. As of 6:00 AM EDT at Greater Sudbury Airport, the city is experiencing clear weather, perfect for an early start.

With the temperature set to rise significantly, residents can look forward to a day filled with sunshine and gentle breezes, making it an ideal setting for outdoor activities.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

Currently, the temperature in Greater Sudbury stands at a cool 5.3°C under sunny skies. The dew point is low at 0.9°C, contributing to a relative humidity of 73%. Winds are mild from the west-northwest at 9 km/h, with excellent visibility extending up to 32 kilometers. The barometric pressure is steady at 101.8 kPa and continues to rise, indicating stable weather conditions for the day.

Expected Conditions:

Today: Expect continuous sunshine with winds shifting to the northwest, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h by late morning before calming down in the afternoon. The high for today will reach 19°C, accompanied by a high UV index of 7.

Tonight: The skies will remain clear, though fog patches are expected to develop after midnight. Temperatures will cool down to a low of plus 4°C.

Tuesday, May 7: The day will start sunny with early morning fog patches clearing up. Temperatures will warm up to a high of 20°C, maintaining a high UV index of 7. By night, the skies will turn cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a low of 9°C.

Wednesday, May 8: The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers throughout the day. The high will be a cooler 16°C. The cloudy and showery pattern will continue into the night, with lows around 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s sunny and breezy conditions, light and breathable clothing is recommended. As temperatures drop in the evening and with fog developing, consider an extra layer. For the upcoming days, keep an umbrella handy for potential evening showers.

Weather Trivia

Greater Sudbury is known for its dramatic temperature swings, which can be seen in its historical weather records, including a record-breaking high of 36.3°C in the summer months.