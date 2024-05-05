Winnipeg – Weather – Residents of Winnipeg wake up to a brisk morning with partly cloudy skies as the temperature hovers just above 5°C. The city can look forward to a mainly sunny day with increasing warmth and moderate UV exposure.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions:

At 5:00 AM CDT, observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the temperature is 5.1°C under partly cloudy skies. Humidity stands at 75%, with a dew point of 1.0°C, indicating relatively dry air. Barometric pressure is steady at 101.7 kPa and is rising, suggesting stable weather conditions for the day. The wind blows from the south-southwest at 15 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Expected Conditions:

Today, Winnipeg will enjoy mainly sunny skies once early morning fog patches dissipate. Temperatures are expected to rise to a pleasant high of 17°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5, so it’s a good idea to apply sunscreen if spending extended periods outdoors.

Tonight, the sky will feature only a few clouds. Winds will shift to the southeast, picking up to 20 km/h by morning, with a low around 7°C.

Monday, May 6: The day will remain mainly sunny but with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Windy conditions will develop, with winds from the southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, and increasing to 50 km/h gusting to 70 later in the afternoon. The high will soar to 21°C with a UV index rising to 6, indicating high sun exposure.

Tuesday, May 7: Expect cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers throughout the day. It will be a windy day with highs reaching up to 22°C. Overnight, the chance of showers continues, with the low at 12°C.

Wednesday, May 8: The weather clears up again on Wednesday with sunny skies and a high of 21°C. The night will be clear with a low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: With the fluctuating temperatures and conditions, layering is key. Start with a light jacket in the morning and adjust as needed. For the sunny days, a hat and sunglasses will be useful, especially with the moderate to high UV levels.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? Winnipeg is colloquially known as “Winterpeg” due to its long and cold winters, but it also experiences very warm and sunny summers, making it a city of extremes.