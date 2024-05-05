Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake are experiencing a chilly start to the day with light rain and temperatures just above freezing. The day will bring a mix of rain and flurries with gusty winds as the communities brace for a modest rise in temperature.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: As of 5:06 AM CDT at Big Trout Lake Airport, the area is under light rain with a temperature of 2°C. The humidity is at a full 100%, indicating a saturated air mass with a dew point also at 2°C. The barometric pressure reads 101.0 kPa. Winds are coming from the west-northwest at 9 km/h, and visibility is relatively clear at 16 km despite the precipitation.

Expected Conditions: Today, the region will remain cloudy with occasional rain showers and a chance of flurries in the morning. Winds are expected to pick up, becoming westerly at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The high for the day will barely reach 5°C with a low UV index of 2, indicating minimal sun exposure.

Tonight, the sky will remain mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers early in the evening. The wind will continue at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50, tapering off later. Temperatures are expected to drop to -1°C overnight, with a wind chill making it feel as cold as -6°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Monday, May 6: The weather improves with mainly sunny skies, although it will start with a brisk morning wind chill of -5°C. Winds will be lighter at up to 15 km/h. The high is forecasted to be a more comfortable 11°C with a moderate UV index of 5.

Tuesday, May 7: Expect a day with a mix of sun and cloud and highs continuing at 11°C. The night will see cloudy periods with a low of around +1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: Given today’s cold and wet conditions, residents should dress warmly in layered clothing, including waterproof and wind-resistant outerwear. Gloves and hats are advisable in the morning. For the brighter days ahead, lighter layers will be appropriate, but morning chill still suggests a need for warmth at the start of the day.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? The term “flurries” refers to light snowfall that varies in intensity but does not accumulate significantly on the ground, often seen during transitional weather in northern regions.