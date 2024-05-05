THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Get set for a mixed bag of weather today instead of the sunny Sunday that was forecast only a few days ago. This morning we start the day with a chilly but clear morning, with temperatures barely over freezing.

The day promises a pleasant transition with sunny skies that will later mix with clouds, and temperatures are set to rise significantly.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: As of 6:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the temperature is a cool 2.1°C under mainly clear skies. Humidity is near saturation at 98%, and fog patches are present, expected to dissipate as the morning progresses. The barometric pressure is at 101.5 kPa and is rising, indicating improving weather conditions. The wind is from the west at a gentle 10 km/h, with visibility excellent at 32 km.

Expected Conditions: Today will start sunny, with the skies becoming a mix of sun and cloud around noon. The wind will pick up, coming from the west at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature is set to reach a comfortable high of 16°C, with a moderate UV index of 5 suggesting some precautions against sun exposure are advisable.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with winds shifting northwest at 20 km/h before becoming light later in the evening. The overnight low will be just above freezing at 1°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Monday, May 6: The forecast predicts a sunny day with a high of 18°C and a high UV index of 6. Remember to protect yourself from the sun during peak hours.

Tuesday, May 7: The day will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will cool to a high of 11°C. Similar conditions will persist into the night, with low temperatures holding at 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: For today, starting with warm layers is key, especially considering the chilly start. As the temperature rises, lighter clothing may be comfortable, but keeping a wind-resistant jacket handy will be useful. Sunglasses and sunscreen are recommended when the sun is out.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? Thunder Bay, located on the shores of Lake Superior, can experience rapid weather changes due to lake-effect conditions, which can dramatically influence local weather patterns, especially in transition seasons.