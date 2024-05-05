THUNDER BAY – Updated – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to a call for service at approximately 2:40 am Sunday morning.

Update from TBPS: Police investigating north side incident

Police are investigating an overnight incident that sent one person to hospital.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the area of Camelot Street and St. Paul Street just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.

An injured male was located and transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

The Major Crimes Unit is involved in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Earlier: Sources tell NetNewsLedger it was an alleged stabbing. Details and facts are not fully in yet from official sources.

Camelot Street was blocked off earlier this morning, but the crime scene tape was taken down at about 8:00 am.

Camelot Street Crime Scene 1 of 4

Developing…