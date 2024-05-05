Immediate Response to Evening Fire

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On the evening of May 4, 2024, Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) was swiftly on the scene of a reported structural fire on Northern Ave. The emergency call, made at approximately 9:15 pm, summoned TBFR to a multi-story building where they encountered smoke billowing from the attic space of the second floor. A second alarm was promptly issued, reflecting the severity of the blaze.

Efficient Firefighting Efforts

TBFR’s first responders, recognizing the urgency, initiated a targeted firefighting effort. The occupants of the building had already evacuated upon their arrival, allowing the teams to focus on the fire. The pumper crew was crucial in controlling the situation, pulling down the ceiling to attack the flames directly.

Their quick action led to the fire being extinguished rapidly, preventing any spread and further damage to the structure.

No Injuries as a Result of Fire

Importantly, there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported, underscoring the effectiveness of the response strategy and safety protocols in place. The displaced occupants were not left to fend for themselves; the Red Cross stepped in to provide necessary aid and support to those affected by the fire.

Resource Deployment

The scale of the response included six pumper trucks, an aerial ladder, and the presence of the Platoon Chief, ensuring a comprehensive management of the emergency. This deployment highlights TBFR’s readiness and capability to handle significant incidents within the community.

Investigation Ongoing

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. TBFR and related safety officials are conducting a thorough analysis to determine the origin and cause of the blaze to prevent future occurrences and enhance safety measures.