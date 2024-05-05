Sioux Lookout – Weather – It will be clouds instead of sun for Sunday in Sioux Lookout.

Sioux Lookout starts the day with cloudy skies and a crisp temperature of 4°C. The weather is on a course of improvement with rising pressures and clearing fog, promising a milder afternoon.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: As of 5:00 AM CDT at Sioux Lookout Airport, the temperature hovers around 4°C with cloudy skies overhead. Humidity is relatively high at 87%, which has contributed to early morning fog patches, though these are expected to dissipate soon. Visibility is good at 24 km, enhanced by a light westerly wind at 9 km/h. The barometric pressure stands at 101.5 kPa and is on the rise, suggesting a steady improvement in weather conditions.

Expected Conditions: Today will remain mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this morning. As the day progresses, the wind will shift to the northwest, increasing to 30 km/h with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h. Despite the brisk winds, the high is anticipated to reach a pleasant 15°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5.

Tonight, expect clear skies with the wind calming to a light breeze from the west towards the evening. The temperature will drop to around zero.

Monday, May 6: The day will be mainly sunny, with winds picking up again in the late afternoon from the east at 20 km/h. Temperatures are expected to climb to a warm 20°C, with a high UV index of 6 indicating the need for sun protection during the day.

Tuesday, May 7: The night will introduce cloudy periods with an overnight low settling at 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: Layered clothing will be ideal for today, starting with warmer options in the cool morning and lighter layers as the day warms. A wind-resistant jacket will be beneficial due to the gusty winds expected. For the sunny outlook on Monday, prepare with lighter clothing and sun protection.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? Sioux Lookout is sometimes referred to as the “Hub of the North,” serving as an important connector for various remote Northern communities and also experiences diverse weather patterns due to its geographical location.