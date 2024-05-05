Sault Ste. Marie – Weather – Its going to be a wet Sunday at least at the start of the day.

Today, Sault Ste. Marie is enveloped in mist and cool temperatures in the early hours of the morning. The weather is set to change as the day progresses, with clearing skies and a slight chance of showers following the departure of early morning heavy rain.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions: At 5:28 AM EDT, observed at Sault Ste. Marie Airport, conditions are misty with a temperature of just under 6°C. The humidity has reached its peak at 100%, creating dense fog patches that reduce visibility to 3 km. The pressure is 101.3 kPa and is currently rising, indicating improving weather conditions. Winds are brisk from the northwest at 24 km/h.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions: The rain, potentially heavy at times, will cease early this morning, transitioning to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm during the early hours. Fog patches are expected to dissipate as the morning progresses. Winds will decrease and shift to light breezes later in the morning. Today’s high will struggle to reach 10°C with a UV index rated high at 6.

Tonight, the skies will clear completely, and temperatures will drop to a low of zero.

Monday, May 6: Expect a sunny day with a high of 17°C. The UV index remains high at 6, advising precautions against sun exposure during peak hours.

Tuesday, May 7: The day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 16°C. The evening will continue to be cloudy and introduces a 40% chance of showers, with temperatures dropping slightly to a low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations: For today, with fluctuating weather conditions and cool temperatures, consider wearing a waterproof jacket and warm layers that can be adjusted as needed. With the potential for sunny days ahead, lighter clothing suitable for warmer weather along with sunglasses and sunscreen will be essential.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie is known for its rapid weather changes due to its unique geographical location between Lake Superior and Lake Huron, making it a fascinating area for meteorological studies.