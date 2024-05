Thunder Bay – NEWS – Lakeshore Drive is CLOSED in BOTH directions due to a serious collision.

Road is closed east bound in the area of Floral Beach Road and close west bound in the area of Wild Goose Park.

Detour to the west is Spruce River Road to Highway 11/17 and to the east is MacKenzie Station Road to Highway 11/17.

Ontario Provincial Police are on scene. Road will be closed until their investigation is complete.