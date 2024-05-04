Current Conditions at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (as of 6:00 AM CDT, Saturday, May 4)

Winnipeg – Weather – The day starts with mostly cloudy skies in Winnipeg, and a temperature just below 5°C. The air is nearly saturated with humidity at 97%, and the wind is blowing gently from the north-northwest at 7 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, and the pressure is on the rise at 101.6 kPa.

Today’s Weather Overview

The clouds will begin to break up this morning, transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a 30% chance of showers late this morning and into the afternoon. Winds will pick up, coming from the northwest at 20 km/h. The daytime high will reach 12°C, with a moderate UV index of 5, so carrying some sun protection would be wise.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with a continued 30% chance of early evening showers. The sky will clear later in the evening, but fog patches are likely to develop as the night progresses. The wind will slow to a light breeze. The low will hover around 4°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Sunday, May 5)

Sunday promises mainly sunny skies after the morning fog patches lift. It will be a warmer day with a high of 17°C. The UV index will remain at a moderate level of 5.

Sunday Night

The night will be clear with temperatures dropping to a cool 8°C.

Outlook for Monday, May 6

The start of the new week brings cloudy skies, with temperatures expected to climb to a warmer 23°C. The night will feature cloudy periods with a low of 15°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With a mix of sun, clouds, and potential showers, layering remains the best approach. Include a lightweight waterproof jacket for potential rain and a warmer layer for the cooler evenings. Sunglasses and sun protection are advisable for the sunny spells.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Winnipeg is one of Canada’s sunniest cities, recording an average of 318 sunny days per year? Despite its cold winters, Winnipeg enjoys plenty of clear days throughout the year!