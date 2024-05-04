WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Winnipeg Police Service’s Organized Crime Division has been diligently tracking activities related to the possession of firearms and explosive materials, following an incident involving an explosion in Headingley, Manitoba.

The investigation, aided by information about a potential future threat, involved coordination with the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST).

On May 2, 2024, law enforcement teams executed warrants at two locations in West Winnipeg and in Headingley. The operation resulted in the arrest of Evan Luke Reimer, 24, and another 23-year-old male. These raids led to the recovery of numerous firearms, ammunition, and substantial amounts of explosives.

Evan Luke Reimer faces multiple charges, including three counts of firearm possession, unlawful possession of explosives, and theft under $5000. The 23-year-old, charged with firearm-related offences, has been released on an undertaking.

As this investigation is still in its initial stages, details continue to emerge, and public safety remains a critical concern. Law enforcement reassures the community of their vigilance and dedication to preventing any further incidents.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-7003 or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.