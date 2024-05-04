Current Conditions at Thunder Bay Airport (as of 7:00 AM EDT, Saturday, May 4)

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay starts the day with light rain showers and a temperature of 10.4°C. Humidity is relatively moderate at 65%, and the wind is coming from the west-southwest at 9 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 32 km, and the pressure is on the rise at 101.6 kPa.

Today’s Weather Overview

The region is currently under cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers this morning, transitioning to steady rain by late morning. Today’s high will just maintain at around 10°C, with a low UV index of 2.

It’s probably a good idea to keep an umbrella handy and dress in waterproof attire.

Tonight’s Forecast

Showers are expected to taper off near midnight, followed by partly cloudy conditions. The temperature will drop to a low of about 5°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Sunday, May 5)

Sunday will bring a change in the weather with mainly sunny skies anticipated throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to a more comfortable 16°C, with a UV index rising to 6. It’s advisable to apply sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors for extended periods.

Sunday Night

The clear skies continue into the night with temperatures cooling down to a low of just 1°C.

Outlook for Monday, May 6

The sunny weather will persist into Monday, with daytime temperatures reaching 15°C. The evening will remain clear with the low temperature once again settling at around 5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today, a raincoat or waterproof jacket is essential, along with water-resistant footwear. As the weekend progresses and the weather clears, lighter layers and sun protection will become more appropriate.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay is no stranger to varied spring weather. In fact, May 1984 recorded one of the highest precipitation levels for the month, with substantial rainfall contributing to higher than usual water levels in local lakes.