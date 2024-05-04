Current Conditions at Toronto Pearson International Airport (as of 6:00 AM EDT, Saturday, May 4)

TORONTO – WEATHER – The highlight of the weekend likely won’t be the weather with Game Seven of the Toronto Maple Leafs / Boston Bruins NHL Playoff Series on for Saturday night.

Today’s weather in Toronto begins with mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 13°C. The humidity stands high at 93%, making the air feel quite moist. The wind is blowing from the north at a gentle pace of 10 km/h. Visibility is clear at 24 km, and the barometric pressure is on the rise at 102.0 kPa.

Today’s Weather Overview

As the day progresses, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning drizzle. The wind will shift to the east, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h around noon. Temperature highs are expected to reach 21°C, though it will be cooler near Lake Ontario at around 16°C. The humidex will make it feel like 25°C. Be prepared for a very high UV index of 8, suggesting the need for sun protection if outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast

Partly cloudy skies will turn cloudy around midnight, with a 30% chance of showers towards the early morning. The risk of a thunderstorm is also on the horizon overnight. Winds will continue from the southeast at 20 km/h. The night’s low will hover around 13°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Sunday, May 5)

Sunday will bring showers and a potential thunderstorm, with rainfall amounts expected between 10 to 15 mm. Wind will shift from southeast to southwest around noon, maintaining speeds of 20 km/h but gusting up to 40 km/h. The temperature will peak at 19°C, and the UV index will drop to a moderate level of 5.

Sunday Night

Expect cloudy periods interspersed with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will dip to a cooler 8°C.

Outlook for Monday, May 6

A clear change in weather pattern is expected by Monday, with sunny skies throughout the day and a high of 21°C. The night will remain clear with a low of 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For this variable weekend weather, layering is key. Consider a light waterproof jacket for the showers, especially on Sunday. A sun hat and sunscreen will be necessary for Saturday’s high UV index. Comfortable, breathable clothing will help manage the changes in humidity and temperature.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the highest temperature ever recorded in Toronto was 40.6°C on July 5, 1936? Despite Canada’s reputation for cold weather, Toronto can experience quite intense summer heat!