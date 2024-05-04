Top 3 in the standings in the race for the 2024 PBR Velocity Tour Championship remains unchanged as Ederson Santos, Grayson Cole and Dener Barbosa all buck off inside American Bank Center Arena

By Kacie Albert

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – As the 2024 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, got underway Friday night in Corpus Christi, Texas, teenage phenom John Crimber (Decatur, Texas) rode supreme, winning Round 1 of the season-ending event.

Crimber, who will attempt to become the youngest World Champion in history next week when the 2024 PBR World Finals gets underway with Eliminations on May 9-12 in Fort Worth, Texas, at Cowtown Coliseum, was tasked with Spotted Demon (3B Cattle Co.).

Nodding with confidence, Crimber burst from the chutes, reaching the requisite 8 with ease and awarded an unrivaled 87 points. The round win garnered Crimber 48 Velocity Global points, and he climbed from No. 37 to No. 24 in the standings.

Atop the standings, the Top 3 remains unchanged as No. 1 Ederson Santos (Ilha Solteira, Brazil), No. 2 Grayson Cole (New Ringgold, Pennsylvania) and No. 3 Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil) all bucked off. Santos was slung in 3.22 seconds by Prince Charming (Julian Cattle #2), Cole was bested by his re-ride bull Smoke Show (Jenkins Cattle Co.) in 3.04 seconds, and Barbosa was unable to conquer Big Tasty (BMC Bucking Bulls/Jenkins Cattle Co.), upended in 2.28 seconds.

Santos leads No. 2 Cole by 17.5 points and No. 3 Barbosa by 144 points ahead of the final day of the season. Santos, however, will not compete on Championship Saturday, out of competition due to a knee injury.

Returning to the top of the event leaderboard, Kaiden Loud (Kaufman, Texas) was second in the opening round.

Loud topped High Ball (3B Cattle Co.) for 85.75 points to earn 28 points in the race for the 2024 PBR Velocity Tour Championship.

Eric Henrique Domingos (Perola, Brazil) was third. His 85.5-point ride aboard Red Bull (Team Wyatt) earned him 26 Velocity Global points.

Fourth was Paulo Eduardo Rossetto (Colorado, Brazil). He parlayed an 85.25-point effort on Aggie Pete (Julian Cattle) into 24 Velocity Global points.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Alex Cerqueira (Iguatemi, Brazil). Cerqueira covered Dang, Dang (Burkham Contracting Inc.) for 84.25 points to earn 22 Velocity Global points.

Five other riders also delivered scores in the opening round. Lucas Divino (Nova Crixas, Brazil), Ezekiel Mitchel (Rockdale, Texas), Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia), Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil) and Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Spring, Utah) will all begin Championship Saturday with a qualified ride.

The 2024 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals from Corpus Christi, Texas, and American Bank Center Arena concludes on Saturday, May 4 with Round 2 and the championship round. Action gets underway at 7:30 p.m. CDT.

Saturday’s event will include the crowning of the 2024 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Champion, who will earn a $50,000 bonus.

Additionally, via the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, five riders will earn a berth to the PBR World Finals, getting underway on May 9 in Fort Worth, Texas, at Cowtown Coliseum.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv. Click here for on-demand PBR programming.

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

American Bank Center Arena – Corpus Christi, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

John Crimber, 87-0-0-87.00-48 Points. Kaiden Loud, 85.75-0-0-85.75-28 Points. Eric Henrique Domingos, 85.5-0-0-85.50-26 Points. Paulo Eduardo Rossetto, 85.25-0-0-85.25-24 Points. Alex Cerqueira, 84.25-0-0-84.25-22 Points. Lucas Divino, 84-0-0-84.00-20 Points. Ezekiel Mitchell, 83.5-0-0-83.50-17 Points.

(tie). Brady Fielder, 83.5-0-0-83.50-9 Points.

Ramon de Lima, 80.75-0-0-80.75-6 Points. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 75.25-0-0-75.25-4 Points.

Grayson Cole, 0-0-0-0.00

Ederson Santos, 0-0-0-0.00

Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0.00

Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0.00

Hunter Ball, 0-0-0-0.00

Marco Eguchi, 0-0-0-0.00

Kyler Oliver, 0-0-0-0.00

Qynn Andersen, 0-0-0-0.00

Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0.00

Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0.00

Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-0-0-0.00

João Paulo Fernandes, 0-0-0-0.00

Andy Bohl, 0-0-0-0.00

Dustin Herman, 0-0-0-0.00

Tyler Manor, 0-0-0-0.00

Dalton Rudman, 0-0-0-0.00

Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0.00

Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-0-0-0.00

Callum Miller, 0-0-0-0.00

Alvaro Ariel, 0-0-0-0.00

Jean Fernandes Pereira, 0-0-0-0.00

Leonardo Castro, 0-0-0-0.00

Ednei Caminhas, 0-0-0-0.00

Leandro Zampollo, 0-0-0-0.00

Jake Morinec, 0-0-0-0.00

Nick Tetz, 0-0-0-0.00

Bill Henry, 0-0-0-0.00

Elizmar Jeremias, 0-0-0-0.00

João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0.00

Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0.00

Lucas Martins Costa, 0-0-0-0.00

Alan de Souza, 0-0-0-0.00

João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0.00