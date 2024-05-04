Collaborative Effort Leads to Arrests

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On the evening of May 2, 2024, a significant operation happened on Sixth Street in Fort Frances, where a combined force of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Treaty Three Police Service, and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) executed a targeted warrant. This action was part of a broader investigation into drug trafficking activities in the area.

Drugs and Cash Seized

The raid was successful in confiscating a considerable quantity of drugs, including suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, valued around $6,000. Law enforcement also seized cash and additional evidence of drug trafficking, highlighting the scale of the drug operations within local communities.

Charges and Court Dates

The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals, Gabriel Tuesday, 33, from Big Grassy First Nation, and Alexis Holland, 27, of Fort Frances. They face multiple charges, most notably for the possession of a Schedule I substance with intent to traffic.

Tuesday also faces charges related to obstructing a peace officer and possession of proceeds of crime, among others. He was held for a bail hearing on May 3, 2024, while Holland was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17, 2024.

Authorities continue to urge the public to report any information regarding illegal drug and firearm activities directly to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).