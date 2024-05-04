Current Conditions at Kenora Airport (as of 5:00 AM CDT, Saturday, May 4)

KENORA – Weather – Saturday morning in Kenora begins with light rain showers and a cool temperature of 5°C. The humidity is nearly saturated at 99%, making the air feel damp and chilly. The wind is blowing from the northwest at 11 km/h. Visibility remains good at 24 km despite the rain, with the barometric pressure rising at 101.5 kPa.

Today’s Weather Overview

Expect mainly cloudy skies throughout the day with a 40% chance of showers continuing. The wind will pick up later this afternoon, coming from the northwest at 20 km/h. The high for today is forecasted to reach 13°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 4.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early showers. As the night progresses, fog patches are expected to develop, with winds decreasing to light levels. The low temperature will dip to just above freezing at 1°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Sunday, May 5)

Sunday morning will start with fog patches that should dissipate as the day warms up, leading to mainly sunny skies. The high is expected to be a pleasant 16°C with a moderate UV index of 5.

Sunday Night

The night will be clear with a low of 7°C, offering a crisp end to the day.

Outlook for Monday, May 6

Monday’s weather will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures climbing to a high of 21°C, indicating a warmer trend. The evening will bring cloudy periods with a low of 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With temperatures varying and conditions changing from rain to fog to sun, it’s wise to dress in layers. Include a waterproof layer for today’s showers and a warmer layer for the cooler evening temperatures. A hat and sunglasses might come in handy for Sunday’s sunny skies.

Weather Trivia

Lake of the Woods, near Kenora, is known for its dramatic shifts in weather. In 1980, a record was set when temperatures soared to 34.4°C in May, only to be followed by a frosty night below freezing within the same week!