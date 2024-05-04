Fog Advisory in Effect as of 5:31 AM EDT, Saturday, May 4

Greater Sudbury – Weather – Dense fog has enveloped Greater Sudbury this morning, with visibility drastically reduced to near zero at times. A weather advisory is in effect.

The fog advisory issued warns of hazardous travel conditions due to the low visibility, urging drivers to exercise extreme caution.

Current Conditions at Greater Sudbury Airport (as of 6:00 AM EDT, Saturday, May 4)

The weather is characterized by dense fog, with the temperature at a chilly 3.6°C. Humidity has reached its peak at 100%, indicating a fully saturated air mass. Wind is gently coming from the east-northeast at 7 km/h. Visibility is critically low at only 0.2 km, and the barometric pressure is currently falling at 102.2 kPa.

Today’s Weather Overview

The fog is expected to lift later this morning, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a 40% chance of showers by late afternoon accompanied by the potential for a thunderstorm. Winds will shift to the southeast, increasing to 20 km/h. Today’s high is anticipated to reach a comfortable 21°C, with a high UV index of 7, so be sure to apply sunscreen if you’re planning to be outdoors after the fog clears.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening will remain mainly cloudy with a continued 40% chance of showers. Rain is expected to begin before morning, along with a risk of thunderstorms throughout the evening and into the night. Rainfall could total up to 5 mm. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h. Tonight’s low will be around 11°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Sunday, May 5)

Sunday starts with rain, which is expected to cease around noon. There remains a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Total rainfall could reach between 5 to 10 mm. Winds from the south at 20 km/h will taper off by morning. The day’s high will be 19°C, with a moderate UV index of 5.

Sunday Night

The night is set to be clear with a low of 4°C.

Outlook for Monday, May 6

The new week begins with clear skies and sunshine. Monday’s high will be 19°C, cooling down to a low of 5°C at night under clear skies.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the varied conditions this weekend, dressing in layers is advisable. Start with a light base and add a waterproof jacket for the showers. With the potential for sunshine in the afternoons, keep a hat and sunglasses handy.

Weather Trivia

Sudbury’s weather can be highly variable in spring. In May 1976, Sudbury experienced a rapid temperature drop from 24°C to just 2°C within 24 hours, showcasing the unpredictability of transitional seasons!