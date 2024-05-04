THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Canadian Wrestling’s Elite returns to Ontario for The Cruel Summer Tour with 9 events in 9 nights across the province headlined by a special appearance by WWF Legend D-Lo Brown!

Strap in and hold on tight because Canadian Wrestling’s Elite is bringing the heat to Thunder Bay this summer with the electrifying Cruel Summer Tour! And guess what? We’ve got none other than the wrestling sensation, the legend himself, D-Lo Brown making a special appearance right here in your backyard!

Special Guest Alert: Wrestling Legend D-Lo Brown Comes to Thunder Bay!

That’s right, folks! Clear your calendars for Friday, June 14th, because D-Lo Brown is coming to town, and he’s ready to shake up Thunder Bay like a thunderstorm! Whether you remember his iconic head shake or his devastating Sky High, D-Lo’s presence guarantees an unforgettable night of high-flying action and show-stopping moves. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet the legend face to face!

Event Details: Where, When, and How to Secure Your Spot!

All the action goes down at the Moose Hall, located at 434 Fort William Rd., Thunder Bay. The excitement starts with a VIP Meet & Greet at 6 PM—rub elbows with the stars, snag an autograph, or snap a selfie with your favourite wrestler! Doors swing open at 6:30 PM, but make sure you’re seated by bell time at 7 PM because you won’t want to miss a single moment of the action.

Ticket Information: Get Your VIP Access and General Admission Now!

Tickets are flying off the shelves faster than a top-rope leap! VIP First Priority Access, including the Meet & Greet, is just $30—best deal in town! General Admission is $25 in advance, or $30 at the door. Grab your tickets at local hotspots like Comix Plus Music Exchange, Good To Go Lotto inside Wal-Mart, and 807 Cards & Collectibles. Or zip over to www.cwetickets.com to snag ’em online.

Thunder Bay, are you ready to feel the excitement, the drama, the sheer adrenaline of live wrestling? This isn’t just any night; it’s a spectacle of muscle and might! Join us for an evening where legends walk the earth, and heroes are born in the ring.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action—get your tickets now and be there when the bell rings!