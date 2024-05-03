Winnipeg – Weather – The weather will evolve through Friday heading into what could well be a nice weekend.

Winnipeg greets the day with overcast skies and a cool 6°C, creating a somewhat somber start to this early May morning.

As residents prepare for the day, they can anticipate a gradual shift in weather conditions, leading to clearer skies and warmer temperatures as the weekend approaches.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, the current conditions are cloudy with a temperature of 6.2°C. The dew point is almost identical at 6.1°C, resulting in a very high humidity of 99%.

North winds are blowing at 15 km/h, maintaining good visibility at 24 km despite the cloud cover. The barometric pressure is recorded at 100.4 kPa and is falling, signalling changes in the weather pattern.

Expected Conditions

Friday: The day will continue with cloudy skies and a few scattered showers, expected to end by late afternoon. Winds will shift to the northwest and increase to 20 km/h. The temperature will climb slightly to a high of 11°C, with a low UV index of 2.

As the evening approaches, the sky will remain mainly cloudy, and the wind will decrease in intensity early in the evening, with overnight lows dropping to plus 3°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Saturday, May 4: The weather will start to clear, giving way to sunnier skies as the day progresses. Temperatures will warm to a more comfortable 13°C, and the UV index will rise to a moderate level of 5. The night will see clear skies with temperatures falling to zero.

Sunday, May 5: A beautiful sunny day is forecasted, with highs reaching up to 18°C, making it the warmest day of the weekend. This is perfect weather for outdoor activities. The night will remain clear, with lows at a milder 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the chilly and partly cloudy conditions today, it’s advisable to wear layers that can be adjusted easily. A waterproof jacket may be necessary for the early part of the day due to the showers. As the weekend warms up, lighter clothing will be more appropriate, though keeping a warmer layer for the cooler evenings would be prudent.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is known for its variable spring weather, which can quickly transition from cool and overcast to sunny and warm, reflecting the dynamic climate patterns typical of the Canadian Prairies.