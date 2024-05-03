Thunder Bay – Weather – If your weekend plans include grilling a big juicy steak or some succulent ribs, then look toward Sunday. Friday is going to be wet. While the forecasts says mist, this morning headed into the NetNewsLedger offices on Red River Road, the rain was falling.

Thunder Bay starts the day enveloped in mist, with the temperature lingering at a cool 5°C. The city is poised to experience a significant change in weather throughout the day, transitioning from foggy and damp conditions to clearer skies and warmer temperatures as the weekend draws near.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, conditions are misty with a temperature of 5.3°C. The humidity is at its peak at 100%, mirroring the dew point, which contributes to the thick mist reducing visibility to just 6 km. Winds are currently light from the west-southwest at 6 km/h. The pressure is moderately low at 101.1 kPa and is continuing to fall, indicating a shift in the weather system.

Expected Conditions

Friday: The morning’s mist and showers are expected to clear up, giving way to sunshine as the day progresses. Fog patches will also dissipate. The wind will pick up significantly, shifting to the southwest and increasing to 30 km/h, with gusts possibly reaching up to 60 km/h. The temperature will rise dramatically to a high of 17°C, and the UV index will be moderate at 5. Tonight, cloudiness will increase again, with a 40% chance of showers late into the night. The wind will decrease to the west at 20 km/h before becoming light. Temperatures will not drop much, staying around 8°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Saturday, May 4: The day will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of showers, and temperatures will be relatively steady near 10°C. The UV index will slightly decrease to 4. By night, the sky will clear significantly, with temperatures dropping to a low of plus 1°C.

Sunday, May 5: A sunny day is on the forecast, with temperatures climbing to a pleasant 19°C. This marks a notable improvement and a warm closure to the weekend. The night will maintain clear conditions, with a low of plus 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the early fog and chill, a warmer layer and perhaps a light water-resistant jacket would be advisable. As conditions clear and temperatures rise, lighter attire can be worn, especially on Sunday with its sunny forecast. Always be prepared for sudden weather shifts common in this region during spring.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay often experiences dramatic weather changes in spring, characterized by rapid temperature increases and shifts in wind patterns, which can lead to surprising and sometimes challenging conditions for residents and visitors alike.