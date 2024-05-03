THUNDER BAY – News – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) has embarked on a groundbreaking pilot project, CustodyProtect™, introducing biometric monitoring to ensure the well-being and safety of detainees. This initiative, a collaboration with 4Sight Labs, marks a Canadian first in enhancing the treatment of individuals in police custody.

Enhancing Monitoring, Preserving Dignity

Inspector Joe Dampier of the TBPS highlighted the limitations of current visual surveillance methods, which fail to capture critical physiological changes in detainees.

“People who are detained in our cells are constantly visually monitored. What officers can’t see is what might be happening inside a person’s body. This technology alerts us to certain health events, so we can respond accordingly, right away,” states Dampier. “CustodyProtect is an effective tool to enhance safety while maintaining the rights of people in custody.”

The CustodyProtect™ technology addresses this gap by providing real-time health event alerts, allowing for immediate response and intervention.

“We applaud the Thunder Bay Police Service’s bold steps to drive advancements in protecting the dignity and rights of people in custody through pioneering technology,” shared John DeFalco, CEO of 4Sight Labs. “CustodyProtect provides police officers and personnel with invaluable, objective visibility to enable early intervention while embedding compassion into custodial operations.”

Technological Innovation Meets Compassionate Policing: This initiative is not just about technology; it’s about integrating compassion into the law enforcement process. Continuous biometric monitoring offers an unbiased view into the health of those detained, ensuring that emergencies are swiftly managed and the rights of individuals are respected.

Pioneering Efforts in Custodial Safety: The introduction of CustodyProtect™ by the TBPS reflects a significant advancement in custodial safety protocols, combining technology with a commitment to uphold the dignity and rights of individuals. This initiative could set a new standard for policing practices not only in Thunder Bay but across the nation.

About Thunder Bay Police Service and 4Sight Labs: TBPS serves a significant area in Northwestern Ontario, providing essential services to over 100,000 residents. 4Sight Labs, established in 2020, leads in developing biometric technology aimed at enhancing the safety and dignity of detainees, from arrest through to detention.