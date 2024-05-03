THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – A U.S. investigation has uncovered links between TD Bank and a $653-million money-laundering operation connected to drug trafficking.
Reports suggest the investigation may have played a role in the blockage of TD’s major U.S. acquisition last year.
Key Points:
- Drug trafficking suspect laundered substantial funds allegedly through TD branches.
- U.S. Department of Justice is investigating TD’s involvement.
- These allegations highlight potential compliance risks for the bank.
What This Means:
- TD could face significant fines and reputational damage.
- The situation raises questions about the bank’s internal anti-money laundering controls.
- Shareholders and investors should closely monitor developments.
Important Note: Remember, these are allegations at this time. TD Bank may have its own statements or responses as the situation develops.