THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – A U.S. investigation has uncovered links between TD Bank and a $653-million money-laundering operation connected to drug trafficking.

Reports suggest the investigation may have played a role in the blockage of TD’s major U.S. acquisition last year.

Key Points:

Drug trafficking suspect laundered substantial funds allegedly through TD branches.

U.S. Department of Justice is investigating TD’s involvement.

These allegations highlight potential compliance risks for the bank.

What This Means:

TD could face significant fines and reputational damage.

The situation raises questions about the bank’s internal anti-money laundering controls.

Shareholders and investors should closely monitor developments.

Important Note: Remember, these are allegations at this time. TD Bank may have its own statements or responses as the situation develops.