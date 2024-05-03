The communities around Big Trout Lake Airport, including Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Kasabonika, and Sandy Lake, wake to cloudy skies and a crisp 4°C this morning. The day ahead promises a mixture of changing conditions, with rain and possible snow as temperatures hover close to freezing.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the weather is predominantly cloudy with a temperature of 4.0°C. The dew point is low at 0.2°C, indicating dry air, while humidity stands at 76%. Winds from the east at 9 km/h bring a slight chill, and visibility is moderate at 16 km. The pressure is stable at 101.4 kPa.

Expected Conditions

Friday: Cloud cover will persist, with a 30% chance of showers during the morning and early afternoon, followed by rain starting this afternoon. Precipitation totals could reach around 5 mm. Winds will shift to the northeast and increase to 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The high will be a chilly 8°C, with a moderate UV index of 3. Tonight, rain will transition to mixed precipitation of snow and rain, with an additional rainfall of 5 to 10 mm expected. Winds will remain strong from the northeast, shifting to northwest overnight, with a low just above freezing at plus 1°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Saturday, May 4: Any mixed precipitation will end in the morning, leading to a cloudy day with a 30% chance of rain showers. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will again peak at 8°C, with the UV index steady at 3. Nighttime will bring continued cloudiness and a 40% chance of either rain showers or flurries, with temperatures dipping to around zero.

Sunday, May 5: The cloudy sky will continue, accompanied by a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries throughout the day. Highs will be slightly lower, at around 7°C. The evening will see continued cloudiness, with the temperature dropping below freezing to a low of minus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Due to the varied and chilly conditions, layering is essential. Waterproof and warm attire, such as insulated jackets and boots, will be necessary to navigate the wet and potentially snowy weather. Hats and gloves are also recommended, especially during the evening and early morning hours when temperatures drop near or below freezing.

Weather Trivia

The geographical spread of these communities across remote northern regions makes their weather particularly prone to rapid changes this time of year, often featuring snow well into spring, contrasting sharply with southern locales.