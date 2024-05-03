Thunder Bay – Living – Weekends often mean travel. Driving the region’s highways means taking some time too to enjoy the trip.

As travellers set out from Toronto to Winnipeg this weekend, they’ll encounter a range of weather conditions that could affect their journey.

Here’s your guide to navigating these changes, with insights into potential highway conditions and stops of interest along the way. Remember, for the most current road conditions, check 511.ca before and during your trip.

Toronto to Sudbury

Expected Conditions: Starting in Toronto, travellers will see cloudy skies with a chance of showers or thunderstorms later in the day. As you approach Sudbury, expect similar conditions with temperatures ranging from highs of 20°C to lows around 10°C.

Highway Info: Travellers on Highway 400 north to the 69 towards Sudbury should be prepared for wet conditions and possible thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon.

Points of Interest:

Consider stopping at the Spirit Catcher sculpture on the waterfront before hitting the road north. Parry Sound: Stretch your legs with a walk along the shores of Georgian Bay.

Sudbury to Sault Ste. Marie

Expected Conditions: The route from Sudbury to Sault Ste. Marie will be mostly cloudy with a risk of light showers. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching a high of around 15°C.

Highway Info: Traveling west on Highway 17, drivers should watch for patchy fog and light rain, reducing visibility.

Points of Interest:

A quick detour to the Espanola Fibre Arts Festival, if timing aligns, offers a unique local experience. Lake Superior Provincial Park: A bit off the main highway, but offers breathtaking views and ideal photo opportunities.

Sault Ste. Marie to Thunder Bay

Expected Conditions: Continuing to Thunder Bay, expect clearer skies by Sunday with daytime highs reaching up to 19°C.

Highway Info: Highway 17 along Lake Superior may have clear conditions, but keep an eye out for possible fog patches in the mornings.

Points of Interest:

Visit the famous Wawa Goose monument. Thunder Bay: The Terry Fox Memorial is a poignant stop before continuing your journey west.

Thunder Bay to Winnipeg

Expected Conditions: The final leg to Winnipeg is expected to be sunny, with temperatures warming up to 18°C.

Highway Info: Clear skies and dry roads are likely, making for smooth driving conditions along Highway 17 transitioning to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Points of Interest:

Lake of the Woods Museum provides insightful local history and culture. Winnipeg: End your journey by exploring The Forks, a historic site at the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine rivers.

Weekend Travel Tips

Prepare for changing weather conditions by packing layers and rain gear. Keep snacks and water handy, and plan for regular stops to rest and refuel. Stay informed with real-time updates from 511.ca to ensure safe and enjoyable travels.