Kenora – Weather – If you are looking forward to the weekend to get out and have some outdoor fun, that might just be the story.

Residents of Kenora and the Lake of the Woods area are facing a damp and misty start to their Friday, with light rain setting a subdued tone for the morning. The weather, however, is set to evolve throughout the day, bringing varied conditions that will eventually clear up into a promising weekend.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At Kenora Airport, the early morning hours have recorded light rain with a temperature of 5.5°C, mirroring a saturated atmosphere as indicated by the dew point and humidity, both at 100%.

Winds from the east-southeast are mild at 9 km/h, and visibility is moderately reduced to 13 km. The pressure is low at 100.2 kPa and continues to drop, suggesting further weather developments.

Expected Conditions

Friday: The morning’s rain will taper off early, leading to a cloudy day with a 60% chance of intermittent showers. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm developing late in the afternoon.

Winds will pick up, shifting to the southwest and gusting up to 40 km/h, with a high temperature reaching up to 11°C. The UV index will remain low at 2. Tonight, expect continued cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers.

Winds will remain strong until they ease near midnight. The temperature will hold steady at a low of plus 5°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Saturday, May 4: The day will remain predominantly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Wind directions will shift to the northwest, increasing to 20 km/h in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise slightly to a high of 13°C, with the UV index increasing to a moderate level of 4. The night will bring clearer skies, with temperatures dropping to a low of plus 1°C.

Sunday, May 5: A sunny day awaits, marking a noticeable improvement in the weather. The high will soar to a comfortable 17°C, ideal for outdoor activities. The night will remain clear with temperatures dropping to a pleasant low of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s varying conditions, it’s advisable to carry a waterproof jacket and possibly an umbrella for the morning showers and potential thunderstorm. As the weekend progresses and temperatures rise, lighter clothing may be more suitable, though having a sweater for the cooler nights would be wise.

Weather Trivia

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods are known for their dramatic weather shifts in spring, where temperatures can swing widely over just a few days—a characteristic that often intrigues meteorologists and locals alike.