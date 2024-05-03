THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that a Thunder Bay resident faces charges following a collision that involved his vehicle striking a utility pole and damaging a house on the north side.

The incident occurred on Shuniah Street on the evening of Thursday, May 2.

Police Response and Arrest

Thunder Bay Police Service officers from the Primary Response Branch were quick to respond to the scene after reports of the accident came in. Upon arrival, they discovered a pickup truck that had not only hit a hydro pole but also caused significant damage to a nearby residence.

The driver exhibited signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample.

Medical Assessment and Charges

The accused was taken to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for a thorough assessment and has been released. The 25-year-old man now faces charges of Impaired Operation of a Vehicle and Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Demand. He has been released on an undertaking with a scheduled court date and received a 90-day suspension of his driver’s license.