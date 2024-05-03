Geraldton – Weather – If you were hoping for a fun and sunny weekend, you will be batting .500 as Saturday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Sunday will be your day to fire up the outdoors and catch some sunshine.

In Greenstone Geraldton, your Friday kicks off with cloudy skies and a brisk breeze, setting a cool tone for the region.

As residents move through this early May morning, they can expect a shift from morning showers to clearer skies, indicative of the variable spring weather typical of this area.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The weather at Geraldton Airport as of 6:39 AM EDT features overcast skies with the temperature currently standing at a chilly 7.4°C. The eastern winds are moderately strong, blowing at 13 km/h, and visibility is somewhat limited at 16 km. The atmospheric pressure measures at 101.1 kPa.

Expected Conditions

Friday: The morning’s showers are forecasted to end in the afternoon, followed by clearing skies. Winds will shift to the southwest, intensifying to 30 km/h with gusts reaching up to 50 km/h. The temperature is expected to rise to a more pleasant 16°C, while the UV index will be moderate at 5. For tonight, skies will be partly cloudy, with the strong winds decreasing after midnight. The temperature will dip slightly to a low of 6°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Saturday, May 4: The day will be predominantly cloudy. Winds will continue from the southwest at 20 km/h but will calm by noon. The high for the day is projected at 17°C, with the UV index dropping slightly to 4. The night will remain cloudy and there is a 40 percent chance of showers, with temperatures cooling to a low of plus 3°C.

Sunday, May 5: A delightful sunny day is on the horizon. The high will again reach 17°C, making for a pleasant end to the weekend. The night promises clear skies with the temperature falling to a low of plus 4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the mixed weather conditions, a versatile approach is advisable: a waterproof jacket for the morning showers and layers that can be adjusted as the day warms. The windy conditions also suggest securing your attire with heavier layers early in the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Greenstone Geraldton has historically seen significant temperature swings in spring? The area once recorded a sudden spike to 25°C in early May, following a period of single-digit temperatures, showcasing the unpredictability of spring weather in northern climates.