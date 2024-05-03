Thunder Bay Transit Adjusts Routes Due to Downtown Reconstruction

Navigating Construction: Changes to Bus Routes Begin May 6

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Commuters in Thunder Bay should prepare for changes in transit routes starting this Monday. Routes 1, 2, 3M, 11, and 13 will be detoured to accommodate the major road and sewer reconstruction in the downtown north core. This adjustment is necessary to facilitate the extensive rebuilding at the intersection of Red River Road and Cumberland Street.

City’s Commitment to Infrastructure Improvement

The detours are part of the broader Reimagining North Core Streetscapes project. This initiative aims to enhance the downtown area’s walkability and versatility, allowing for more public events and expanded spaces for patios and vendors. It also includes crucial updates to aging infrastructure, such as watermains and sanitary sewers.

Stay Informed on Transit Updates

While the intersection is slated to reopen later this summer, updates will be provided by the City. Commuters and residents can access detour maps and more information on the specific impacted routes via the Thunder Bay city services website.

Supporting Local Businesses During Construction

Despite the disruptions, area businesses will remain open, with pedestrian access maintained throughout the construction period. For more details on how the project will affect local commerce and traffic, visit the Thunder Bay city project website.