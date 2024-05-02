Overview of “Project Plateau” Drug Investigation

SCHREIBER – NEWS – Following a three-month comprehensive operation named “Project Plateau,” law enforcement agencies including the Ontario Provincial Police’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, with officers from the local Schreiber and Nipigon detachments, and multiple intelligence units, concluded their probe into drug trafficking within Schreiber and Terrace Bay.

The coordinated effort involved executing a search warrant on Centennial Drive in Schreiber, where substantial illicit materials were discovered.

Schreiber Resident Faces Serious Charges

As a direct outcome of the investigation, 54-year-old Frank Comisso from Schreiber has been arrested and is now facing multiple serious charges. These include possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, careless storage of firearms, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement officials seized over a kilogram of suspected cocaine, firearms, and significant amounts of Canadian currency, estimating the street value of the drugs at approximately $126,200.

Community Response and Reporting Opportunities

This incident has highlighted the ongoing issues of drug trafficking in northern communities and the robust response from law enforcement. The community is urged to cooperate with authorities in identifying and reporting drug-related activities. Residents can contact the OPP directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers to report any illegal activities, contributing to safer neighbourhoods.

The accused is currently held in custody and awaits his court appearance on May 2, 2024. Remember all accused are held innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.