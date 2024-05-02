Joint Police Operation Nets Significant Drug Haul

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A GTA man is in custody following the execution of a search warrant at a Detroit Avenue address in Thunder Bay. The coordinated effort by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG), along with local Thunder Bay and Nishnawbe Aski Police Services, led to the execution of a search warrant. The raid, part of a broader crackdown on illegal drug trafficking and gang activity, resulted in the seizure of a considerable quantity of drugs on April 30, 2024.

Charges Filed Against Mississauga Man

Tristan Hudson-Rider, a 27-year-old resident of Mississauga, faces multiple drug trafficking charges following the raid. Items seized included over 22 grams of fentanyl, roughly 60 grams of cocaine, 30 oxycodone pills, and around $4,000 in Canadian currency.

Hudson-Rider has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone, as well as possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Thunder Bay court.

The Role of the Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team

The Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team is a vital component of Ontario’s strategy to combat the spread of illegal drugs and firearms. Comprising members from 20 different police services, the team focuses on dismantling criminal networks across the province. This recent operation in Thunder Bay underscores the ongoing challenges and efforts needed to curb the infiltration of street gangs and illegal firearms into communities across Ontario.