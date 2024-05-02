KENORA – WEATHER – The latest weather readings from Kenora Airport at 5:00 AM CDT indicate partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 4.1°C. Humidity is notably high at 95%, with a dew point of 3.4°C, suggesting a moist atmosphere that can feel chillier than the actual temperature.

The air pressure is stable at 101.5 kPa. Winds are from the southeast at a gentle 12 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 kilometers.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The region is experiencing partly cloudy skies this morning, with fog patches expected to dissipate as the day progresses. Cloud cover will increase, and there is a 60 percent chance of showers by the afternoon. Winds will strengthen to 20 km/h from the southeast, with today’s temperature reaching a high of 12°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, indicating some exposure to sunlight amidst the clouds.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 3, continues with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers throughout the day. Winds will shift to the southwest and increase significantly, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high will remain consistent at 12°C, with a moderate UV index of 3.

The evening will be cloudy with temperatures holding steady at around 4°C.

The outlook for Saturday, May 4, is similar, with cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of showers. The daytime high will again be 12°C, and the night will see cloudy periods with a low of 4°C.

Sunday promises brighter weather with sunny skies and a warmer high of 18°C, providing a pleasant end to the week. The night will feature cloudy periods with a warmer low of 10°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the variable weather, residents of Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region should dress in layers, with waterproof gear ready for the anticipated showers. Sturdy footwear that can handle wet conditions is advisable. As the weekend warms up, lighter clothing may be suitable during the day, though evening temperatures will still require a warmer layer.

Weather Trivia

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods are known for their dramatic and beautiful cloudscapes, particularly during the transitional seasons, providing picturesque views that contrast sharply with the sometimes brisk weather.