THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It has cooled off three degrees since 4:30 am. The early morning observations at Thunder Bay Airport show partly cloudy skies with a brisk temperature of 0.6°C at 6:00 AM EDT.

The humidity is extremely high at 99%, indicating a very moist air mass in the region. The pressure is on the rise at 101.9 kPa, suggesting improving weather conditions. Winds are light from the northwest at 7 km/h, and visibility is clear at 24 kilometers.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Thunder Bay is experiencing partly cloudy conditions with fog patches expected to clear throughout the morning. The clouds will thicken as the day progresses, and there’s a 30 percent chance of showers by late afternoon.

Today’s temperature will reach a high of 9°C, with a moderate UV index of 5, allowing for some sunlight penetration through the clouds.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Friday, May 3, will start with periods of rain, which are expected to end in the morning, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud. The winds will pick up significantly, shifting to the southwest and gusting up to 50 km/h. The temperature will see a considerable rise, reaching a high of 18°C, with the same moderate UV index of 5.

The night will be clear with temperatures dipping slightly to a low of 3°C.

The weekend will continue with favourable weather; Saturday, May 4, will be sunny with a high of 15°C and a clear night following, dropping to a low of 2°C.

Sunday, May 5, maintains the sunny streak with a high of 18°C, ideal for outdoor activities. The evening will remain clear with a low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should prepare for a varied climate today with layers that can adapt to cooler morning temperatures and possible afternoon showers. Waterproof outerwear is advisable. As the week progresses into warmer and sunnier days, lighter clothing will be more comfortable, though evenings will still require a warmer layer due to the cool temperatures.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s geographical position by Lake Superior significantly influences its climate, often moderating temperatures but also contributing to unpredictable weather patterns, especially during the transition between seasons.