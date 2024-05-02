Current Fire Situation in Northeast Ontario

SAULT STE. MARIE – Wildfire Update – As of May 2, 2024, there is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Fire Region of Ontario, identified as Cochrane 2 (COC002). This fire, first confirmed on April 29, is currently under observation. Located north of the Albany River and approximately 60 kilometres southwest of Fort Albany, the fire spans about 30 hectares.

Fortunately, there have been no new wildland fires reported since the last update.

The fire hazard remains low in the southern areas of the region, including south of Timmins and Wawa. The next update on the fire situation is scheduled for Monday, May 6.

Guidelines for Outdoor Burning

With Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations now in effect, Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services urges the public to exercise caution during any outdoor burning activities. To effectively dispose of yard waste and woody debris, residents are encouraged to utilize composting or local landfill options.

If burning is necessary, it is important to initiate fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguish them no later than two hours after sunrise, ensuring that adequate tools and water are available to contain the fire. For comprehensive guidelines, the public is advised to consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Reporting Wildland Fires

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, residents should dial 310-FIRE. For fires south of these rivers, the contact number is 9-1-1. In addition, residents can follow updates and obtain tips on preventing wildland fires through social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), in both English and French at @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet. More detailed information about the current fire situation is available at www.ontario.ca/forestfire.