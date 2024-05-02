Routine Traffic Stop Results in Arrest

FORT FRANCES – NEWS – In the late evening of May 1, 2024, at around 10:45 p.m., a routine traffic intervention by the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) escalated into a significant police matter.

Officers conducted the stop on Fifth Street East in Fort Frances, targeting a vehicle that was subsequently found to be operated by an impaired driver.

Charges Laid Against Lavallee Township Resident

The driver, identified as 60-year-old Michael Tupper from Lavallee Township, was tested and found to have a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. Mr. Tupper faces serious charges under the Criminal Code, including Operation While Impaired and Operation While Prohibited.

Following the charges, he was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 3, 2024.

Community Safety and Law Enforcement Efforts

This incident underscores the ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat impaired driving, a serious offence that endangers community safety. The OPP emphasizes the importance of public vigilance and education in preventing such incidents.

Community members are encouraged to report suspected impaired driving by contacting 9-1-1, aiding in the collective effort to maintain safe roads in the Fort Frances area.