THUNDER BAY – LIVING – We all complain about the impact of inflation, but there is one area that inflation helps save money, and that is the tire pressure in your vehicle’s tires.

Amidst soaring fuel prices and a noticeable increase in the electric vehicle (EV) market, efficiency and vehicle range remain critical concerns for Canadian drivers. A recent survey conducted by Leger for the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) highlights widespread understanding among motorists about the benefits of proper tire inflation, both for traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and EVs.

Insights from the TRAC Survey

According to TRAC, a significant 77% of Canadian drivers are aware that maintaining correct tire pressure can enhance fuel economy, reduce emissions, and benefit the environment. The survey also reveals that 62% recognize the importance of proper tire inflation in maximizing the range of electric vehicles.

Growing Interest in EVs Among Younger Drivers

The survey points to a robust interest in EVs, especially among the younger demographic. Thirty-six percent of respondents are considering an EV for their next vehicle purchase, with this number rising to 48% among drivers aged 18 to 34. This shift comes as EVs now constitute 10.8% of all new motor vehicle registrations in Canada, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

Summer Travel Plans Affected by Economic Strain

With ongoing high fuel costs and the broader cost-of-living crisis, the survey indicates that 58% of drivers expect to curtail or cancel their summer road trips due to financial pressures. This sentiment is even stronger among younger drivers, with 66% of those aged 18 to 34 and 62% of those aged 35 to 54 foreseeing restricted summer travel.

Educational Gaps in Tire Maintenance

Carol Hochu, president of TRAC, emphasized the critical role of tire maintenance in achieving driving efficiency and safety. However, the survey exposed significant knowledge gaps, particularly among younger drivers, regarding how to properly check and maintain tire pressure. Only 24% of respondents adhere to the monthly tire pressure checks recommended by manufacturers, with younger drivers even less likely to comply.

The Role of Tire Inflation in Fuel Economy

Industry research demonstrates that motorists can improve their fuel efficiency by approximately 0.6% to 3% by simply keeping their tires inflated to the recommended pressures. Conversely, underinflated tires can decrease gas mileage by about 0.2% for each one PSI drop in all tires’ average pressure.

For further information on maximizing tire safety, performance, and longevity, drivers are encouraged to visit TRAC’s consumer website.

Survey Methodology: The survey was conducted from March 29 to April 1, 2024, among 1,529 Canadian drivers using Leger’s online panel. The margin of error for a probability sample of this size is +/-2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada: The Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) represents tire manufacturers, rubber product producers, importers, recyclers, and suppliers within the industry. TRAC plays a pivotal role in shaping public policy to support the tire and rubber industry’s innovation, safety, performance, and sustainability, including the management of end-of-life tires. For more information, visit tracanada.ca.