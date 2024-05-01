THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Join the fight against crime! Be part of the safety and well-being of our community as a member of the Thunder Bay District Crime Stoppers Board of Directors.

Volunteer Board directors have an impact on crime and gain valuable experience. If you are passionate about making our community safer, fundraising, and being part of a dedicated team, submit an application today to thunderbaycrimestoppers@gmail.com or visit https://www.thunderbaypolice.ca/services/crime-stoppers for more information.

Crimestoppers are looking for Board members in Thunder Bay, Nipigon/Red Rock, Schreiber/Terrace Bay, Marathon, Manitouwadge and Greenstone.