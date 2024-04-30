Winnipeg – Weather – Get set for a mixed weather day as Winnipeg wakes to a white fog. Is the weather a signal that the Winnipeg Jets will be mounting a comeback in their series against the Colorado Avalanche? The Jets are down 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Playoff series and tonight’s game is a must win.

Tuesday morning in Winnipeg features mostly cloudy skies with a hint of sun peeking through as the city starts the day. Recorded at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, today’s weather promises a mix of sun and cloud with fog patches expected to clear as the morning progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature in Winnipeg is a cool 2.1°C with a humidity level of 91%, reflecting a fairly moist environment. The dew point is near freezing at 0.8°C. A gentle south-southeast wind blows at 7 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 kilometers. The barometric pressure is 101.1 kPa and is currently rising, suggesting improving weather conditions throughout the day.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today, Winnipeg will see a transition from fog to a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will shift to the east and pick up to 20 km/h early this afternoon. Despite a chilly wind chill of minus 5 this morning, temperatures are expected to rise to a more comfortable high of 12°C. The UV index will be moderate at 5.

Tonight, cloudiness will increase, with a 60 percent chance of showers developing overnight. The wind will ease, becoming light this evening with temperatures maintaining a low of plus 5°C.

The extended forecast for Wednesday shows cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of morning and early afternoon showers, followed by clearing late in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak at a slightly higher 14°C, though the UV index drops to a low 2. The night will be clear with a low of plus 2°C.

Thursday will bring back clouds and a 60 percent chance of showers, with the high reaching 13°C. Rain will set in by night, with temperatures dropping to a low of 6°C.

Friday continues the wet pattern with daytime and nighttime showers, reaching a high of 11°C and dipping to a low of plus 1°C at night.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Prepare for a cool start today with a need for warm layers that can be adjusted as temperatures rise. A wind-resistant jacket will be useful against the brisk easterly winds. As showers are expected tonight and over the next few days, carrying an umbrella and wearing water-resistant footwear will be essential.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is known as the “Gateway to the West” in Canada and often experiences a significant range of weather conditions in spring, making it a prime example of the country’s diverse climate.